WASHINGTON Feb 15 Staff at the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency have been told that President
Donald Trump is preparing a handful of executive orders to
reshape the agency, to be signed once a new administrator is
confirmed, two sources who attended the meeting told Reuters on
Wednesday.
A senior EPA official who had been briefed by members of the
Trump administration mentioned the executive orders at a meeting
of staffers in the EPA's Office of General Counsel on Tuesday,
but did not provide details about what the orders would say,
said the sources, who asked not to be named.
"It was just a heads-up to expect some executive orders,
that's it," one of the sources said.
The second source said attendees at the meeting were told
Trump would sign between two and five executive orders.
Trump administration officials did not respond to requests
for comment.
Trump has promised to cut U.S. environmental rules -
including those ushered in by former President Barack Obama
targeting carbon dioxide emissions - as a way to bolster the
drilling and coal mining industries, but has vowed to do so
without compromising air and water quality.
Trump has also expressed doubts about the science behind
climate change and promised during his campaign to pull the
United States out of a global pact to combat it. Since his
election in November, he has softened that stance, saying he
would keep an "open mind" to the climate accord.
Trump's pick to run the EPA, Oklahoma Attorney General Scott
Pruitt, is scheduled to face a Senate confirmation vote on
Friday, according to a Senate aide, after a contentious hearing
last month in which lawmakers pressed Pruitt on his ties to the
oil industry. Pruitt sued the EPA more than a dozen times to
block its regulations while he was the top prosecutor for the
oil and gas producing state.
Trump and Pruitt's positions have worried EPA staff, who are
concerned the new administration will cut the EPA's budget,
critical programs and scientific research.
Some Republican lawmakers, emboldened by Trump's election,
have raised pressure on the EPA in recent days.
On Tuesday, Rep. Lamar Smith, chairman of the House of
Representatives Committee on Science, Space and Technology,
asked the EPA's inspector general to investigate whether EPA
staff were using encrypted messages to coordinate efforts to
derail the new administration's agenda, in possible violation of
federal records laws.
Earlier this month, Rep. Matt Gaetz introduced a 45-word
bill to "terminate" the EPA - a piece of legislation that is not
expected to pass.
