WASHINGTON Jan 25 The White House denied on Wednesday that the new Trump administration ordered a curb on the flow of information from several government agencies involved in environmental issues.

"They have not been directed by us to do anything," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters, adding employees have been told to adhere to their agency's own policies. "But that directive did not come from here." (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Susan Heavey; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese)