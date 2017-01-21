BRIEF-Tianda Pharmaceuticals says Fang Wen Quan has been appointed as managing director
* Shi Shaobin has discontinued to act as managing director of co
WASHINGTON Jan 20 President Donald Trump signed his first executive order on Friday in the Oval Office shortly after his inaugural parade ended, directing agencies to ease the regulatory burdens associated with Obamacare as the U.S. Congress determines how to repeal and replace the health care law.
Trump also signed the commissions for his Defense Secretary James Mattis and his Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, who were confirmed by the Senate on Friday.
White House spokesman Sean Spicer also told reporters that Trump's Chief of Staff Reince Preibus is sending a memo to agencies directing an immediate regulatory freeze. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton)
* Says it sees 2016 net profit up 15-30 percent from 534.9 million yuan ($77.75 million) a year ago
Jan 25 Zhejiang Garden Bio-chemical High-tech Co Ltd :