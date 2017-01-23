WASHINGTON Jan 23 President Donald Trump and the chief executives of 12 large companies discussed tax, regulations and trade on Monday and the business leaders will return in 30 days with a series of actions to help U.S. manufacturing, Dow Chemical CEO Andrew Liveris said.

"We listened very carefully and he listened to us about the agenda that this administration has put forward to really revitalize the American manufacturing economy," Liveris told reporters after the meeting. "The conversation honed in on tax, regulatory and trade." (Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey)