WASHINGTON Jan 23 President Donald Trump and
the chief executives of 12 large companies discussed tax,
regulations and trade on Monday and the business leaders will
return in 30 days with a series of actions to help U.S.
manufacturing, Dow Chemical CEO Andrew Liveris said.
"We listened very carefully and he listened to us about the
agenda that this administration has put forward to really
revitalize the American manufacturing economy," Liveris told
reporters after the meeting. "The conversation honed in on tax,
regulatory and trade."
