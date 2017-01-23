WASHINGTON Jan 23 President Donald Trump on Monday tapped Republican Commissioner Ajit Pai to head the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, which is expected to roll back many of the Obama administration's telecommunications and internet policies.

Pai, a former Justice Department, FCC and Capitol Hill staffer, in December said the administration's landmark net neutrality rules adopted in 2015 would not last. Pai, the son of Indian immigrants who grew up in Kansas, said last month the commission should take a "weed whacker" to unneeded rules and was harshly critical of many FCC regulations imposed during the Obama administration. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)