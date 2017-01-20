PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Jan 25
Jan 25 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON Jan 20 President Donald Trump will name Ajit Pai, a Republican member of the Federal Communications Commission, to lead the agency, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the transition.
Pai has dissented from the decisions of Democrats on the FCC that supported net neutrality provisions that forbid internet service providers from blocking or slowing web traffic to some users. (Reporting by Eric Walsh)
LONDON, Jan 25 World stocks hit a 19-month high on Wednesday, lifted by strong Japanese trade data, stellar European company earnings and hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will press ahead with a large fiscal spending package.
* Aussie falls almost 1 percent after disappointing inflation data