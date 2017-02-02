(Adds more details on Feinberg and Cerberus)
By Greg Roumeliotis
Feb 2 Cerberus Capital Management LP's Chief
Executive Officer Stephen Feinberg is in talks to join U.S.
President Donald Trump's administration in a senior role, the
private equity firm said on Thursday.
Feinberg's move would make him the latest Wall Street
veteran to serve under Trump. U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee
Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Commerce Secretary designate Wilbur Ross,
and Gary Cohn, director of the White House National Economic
Council, are just some of the high-profile financiers who have
agreed to join Trump's administration.
It is not clear what role Feinberg is discussing with
Trump's senior team. His appointment would require him to
provide "voluminous information" and disclosures to the Office
of Government Ethics and comply with all applicable
conflict-of-interest rules and regulations, Cerberus told its
investors earlier on Thursday in a letter seen by Reuters.
Cerberus also told its investors that it has a succession
plan in place that would result in minimal changes to the
current management and operation of the firm.
Feinberg, who served as one of Trump's economic advisers
during his U.S. election campaign, co-founded Cerberus in 1992.
A Princeton graduate, he previously worked at bond trader
Drexel Burnham Lambert. Forbes Magazine currently pegs
56-year-old Feinberg's net worth at $1.25 billion.
Feinberg rarely gives interviews and has been photographed
only a few times by news photographers. It is not clear how he
would respond to the publicity of a job within the
administration, assuming the role being discussed is a
high-profile one.
Cerberus became well known for a $7.4 billion deal it struck
in 2007, along with co-investors, to buy an 80 percent stake in
car maker Chrysler and its financing arm Chrysler Financial.
Chrysler was pushed to the brink of liquidation in 2009
before a bailout that was the subject of intense debate within
the administration of former U.S. President Barack Obama.
Cerberus lost control of the automaker during its restructuring.
In December 2010, Cerberus struck a deal to sell Chrysler
Financial to Toronto-Dominion Bank for $6.3 billion. A
source close to Cerberus said at the time that deal meant the
private equity firm would end up close to break-even on its
investment in Chrysler as a whole.
Feinberg attracted more controversy in 2012, when a gunman
killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary
School in Newtown, Connecticut, using a Bushmaster rifle made by
Freedom Group Inc, an arms manufacturer owned by Cerberus.
Following unease by Cerberus investors, the New York-based
buyout firm sought to sell Freedom Group but could not sell it
for the $1 billion price tag it expected. Instead, Feinberg came
up with a mechanism for Cerberus fund investors to sell their
stakes in Freedom Group.
Cerberus has more than $30 billion in assets under
management. Its investments include supermarket operator
Albertsons Companies Inc and beauty products company Avon
Products Inc.
