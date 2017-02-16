WASHINGTON Feb 16 President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he hopes he will not have to bring in an outside adviser to review the structure of U.S. intelligence agencies.

"I hope that we'll be able to straighten that out without using anybody else," Trump said at a press conference.

Trump said Stephen Feinberg, the chief executive of private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management, had offered his services, but he did not think he would be needed. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Ayesha Rascoe; editing by Grant McCool)