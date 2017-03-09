PARIS, March 9 Swiss-French cement maker
LafargeHolcim should think twice about supplying cement
for the wall U.S. President Donald Trump plans to build on the
border with Mexico, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault
said on Thursday.
Trump's plan has caused a diplomatic crisis with Mexico, and
in an interview with Agence France Presse earlier this week,
LafargeHolcim chief executive Eric Olsen said he was prepared to
supply the materials for it.
Officials at LafargeHolcim could not be immediately reached
for comments regarding Ayrault's remarks.
"It (Lafarge) should reflect upon what its interests are.
There are other clients who will be stunned by this," Ayrault
said on France Info radio.
"Lafarge says it doesn't do politics... Very well, but I
would say companies... also have social and environmental
responsibilities."
Olsen was quoted as saying in his AFP interview: "We are the
number-one cement group in the United States... we are here to
support the construction and development of the country... We
are not a political organisation."
LafargeHolcim last week acknowledged that one of its cement
plants probably paid protection money to armed groups in Syria
to keep the factory running, calling the payments reported by
media "unacceptable" in hindsight.
(Reporting by Marine Pennetier; Writing by Andrew Callus/Ruth
Pitchford)