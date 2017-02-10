(Repeats with no change in content)
WASHINGTON Feb 10 German Defence Minister
Ursula von der Leyen said she had a positive meeting with U.S.
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and saw the U.S. call for NATO
partners to increase their funding for the transatlantic
alliance as "a fair demand."
Von der Leyen, speaking to reporters after the meeting, said
she welcomed an offer by Mattis to deepen the strategic dialogue
between the two countries, and said he expressed a clear and
deep commitment to NATO.
Von der Leyen said she and Mattis also agreed that many
global problems could not be solved without Russia, but Moscow
also needed to respect international law and the borders of
other sovereign countries.
(Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Reuters TV; Writing by Andrea
Shalal; editing by Erik Kirschbaum)