By Olivia Oran
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 12 No Wall Street firm is set to
do better under U.S. President-elect Donald Trump than Goldman
Sachs Group Inc.
But the selection of several current and former Goldman
bankers to high-profile positions in his administration could
reignite flames of resentment against the bank, and the Wall
Street elite it represents, which Trump himself fanned during
his campaign.
Goldman's shares have jumped by nearly a third since Trump's
Nov. 8 election victory, outpacing gains by rivals, as investors
bet on a resurgence in trading stocks and bonds due to increased
volatility, and the prospect of less onerous financial
regulation.
But Trump's selection of Steve Bannon as chief White House
strategist and Steven Mnuchin as his nominee for Treasury
secretary - both of them former Goldman bankers - has prompted
an outcry from Democratic senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie
Sanders, who have pledged to resist Trump's efforts to dismantle
recent financial reforms.
Trump's expected pick of Gary Cohn, Goldman's
second-in-command, to advise him on economic policy, has only
made that chorus louder.
The proximity of so many Goldman executives to the seat of
power could make sympathetic treatment of banks more likely,
some critics have said. But at the same time, the public display
of Goldman's reach could stir up calls for renewed scrutiny just
as Wall Street wants to see some restrictions imposed after the
2008 financial crisis eased.
"Goldman has spent the last couple of years doing their work
quietly, but now they have the focus on them, which means people
who weren't interested in them last week, now are," said Erik
Gordon, a business professor focusing on investment banking at
the University of Michigan.
"In the harsh spotlight, every wrinkle, scar and freckle
shows."
HISTORICAL PRECEDENT
U.S. governments have a tradition of choosing former Goldman
bankers for key positions, stretching back to President Franklin
D. Roosevelt.
But during the latest financial crisis, when Main Street
bailed out Wall Street, Goldman's connections within government
and the profits it made selling toxic mortgage debt led Rolling
Stone writer Matt Taibbi to call it "a great vampire squid
wrapped around the face of humanity."
Popular anger at Wall Street generally and Goldman in
particular provided the backdrop to the Dodd-Frank post-crisis
regulations, which made it much more expensive for banks to
trade securities as they had before.
Following the financial crisis, Goldman acknowledged it
needed to do more work to improve the firm's image with ordinary
people, current and former executives have said.
While Goldman - the leader in the lucrative business of
advising on mergers and acquisitions - had previously thrived on
keeping its head down, focusing on clients and shunning the
media, it began to focus more closely on its reputation.
"We've withdrawn from some businesses and withdrawn from
some opportunities out there in the world because we decided we
shouldn't do that type of business because the brand and the
reputation was too valuable," Cohn said in a 2014 interview with
a Canadian newspaper.
Executives also started giving more interviews and the bank
rolled out its first nationwide advertising campaigns aimed at
regular people that emphasized its role in alternative energy
and job creation.
BANK-FRIENDLY REGULATIONS
Goldman's engagement with Main Street has grown more
important as the bank has entered consumer markets, launching an
online lending business earlier this year, called Marcus, with
video ads on Facebook, Hulu, Pandora and YouTube.
Despite efforts to revamp its image, Goldman has remained a
byword for elitism, something that Trump tapped into during the
election campaign, releasing a television ad that characterized
Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein as part of a "global power
structure" that had robbed America's working class.
The bank's association with Trump's government may reignite
feelings of anger that ad may have stirred up.
"If the decisions made by the Trump administration are seen
as supporting the 'old Wall Street', that will bring the
connection with Goldman to the forefront," said Jim Marous, a
financial industry strategist who works with banks on branding
and marketing.
For now, investors do not appear to be worried. With its
consumer operations just a small sliver of its overall business,
they are confident that any negative publicity Goldman may
suffer will be far outweighed by the positive benefits that will
flow from having more bank-friendly regulations.
"Goldman will always be linked with politics, even if that
goes away from time to time," said Jerry Braakman, chief
investment officer of First American Trust, which holds shares
in Goldman Sachs. "Money and politics always go together."
