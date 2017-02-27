By Steve Holland
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 26 President Donald Trump said
on Sunday he will offer details on how he would like to overhaul
President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law in a speech to
the U.S. Congress on Tuesday.
Since they now control the White House and Congress,
Republicans are under pressure to fulfill their pledge to repeal
and replace the Obamacare law although they have found no easy
way to do it.
The law has proven popular in many states, even those
controlled by Republicans, and it enabled millions of previously
uninsured people to get affordable coverage, although steep
premium increases angered some.
Trump is to talk about healthcare, among other topics, in a
nationally televised address on Tuesday night to a joint session
of Congress.
Trump reiterated his pledge to repeal and replace the
Obamacare law in remarks at a black-tie dinner for the National
Governors Association.
"We’re going to be speaking very specifically about a very
complicated subject," Trump said. "I think we have something
that is really going to be excellent."
Republicans have yet to agree on a single detailed policy
proposal to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Some
moderates want to revise the law and not abandon it entirely
while conservatives want to repeal it completely.
Still to be worked out are details including the future of
Medicaid, the government health insurance program for the poor
that was expanded in more than 30 states under Obamacare, and
how a new healthcare law would be funded.
Trump said he would be discuss healthcare on Monday when he
meets some of the governors who are in Washington for the
National Governors Association's annual meeting.
Trump cast his first weeks in office in a positive light
despite stumbles including an executive order aimed at banning
people from seven Muslim-majority nations that was immediately
embroiled in a court challenge.
"We’ve made a lot of promises over the last two years, and
many of those promises already are kept so we've very honored by
that," he said.
Trump turned the microphone over to Virginia Governor Terry
McAuliffe, a Democrat who chairs the governors association.
McAuliffe is a long-time supporter of former President Bill
Clinton and his wife, Hillary, whom Trump defeated in the Nov. 8
presidential election.
McAuliffe told Trump, "We want to work with you" on creating
jobs and strong healthcare system.
(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)