RIYADH May 18 U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia will reinforce the partnership between the two countries in combatting militancy and in bolstering trade and commercial agreements, Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Thursday.

Adel al-Jubeir told a news conference his country was very supportive of the policies the Trump administration was pursuing on Iran, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and global counter-terrorism.

Saudi Arabia will also increase cooperation with countries countering Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, Al-Jubeir said.

