WASHINGTON Feb 15 As a teenager in the early
1970s retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Robert S. Harward played
football and basketball, was popular with classmates and, like
many American high school students, was known for partying.
But Harward, to whom President Donald Trump has offered the
post of U.S. national security adviser, to succeed Michael
Flynn, spent his teenage years not in his native Rhode Island,
but in pre-revolutionary Iran, where his father, a Navy captain,
advised the Iranian military.
During his teenage years, Harward lived in an Iranian
neighborhood, attended school with Iranian-American students and
played sports against Iranian teams. Those experiences gave him
an unusual familiarity with Iran's culture and people in the
years before the 1979 Islamic revolution that ousted the
pro-American Shah.
"During very formative years of his life, he was exposed to
everything that was Iran," said Joseph Condrill, who knew
Harward, known by his classmates as Bobby, when they were
students at the Tehran American School. "Iran was one of our
homes, and we got to know the Iranian people very well, in a
very intimate way."
The Trump administration has offered Harward the job of
national security adviser, two U.S. officials familiar with the
matter said on Wednesday. It was not immediately clear if
Harward had accepted, the sources said. A White House
spokesperson had no immediate comment.
Harward would carry his experience into the Trump White
House, charged with coordinating national security policy and
responding to threats including Iran's ballistic missile program
and support for militant groups in the Middle East.
While Flynn put Iran "on notice," and Trump has tweeted that
Iran is "playing with fire," Harward's experience with Iran is
more personal.
The revolution that brought Iran's theocratic government to
power forced the closure of the Tehran American School and cut
short the tours of American families living in Iran.
Rather than being isolated on a military base, Harward and
other Americans at that time lived among Iranians, rode local
buses, and were exposed to Iran's attractions through field
trips, his classmates said.
"It was not a completely isolated culture for us," said John
Martin, 61, of Reston, Virginia, who was in Harward's high
school class and attended the U.S. Naval Academy with him.
Harward even picked up fluent Persian while he was in Iran,
Martin said.
"For those of us that had once lived in Iran, there's an
after-effect, the effect of the Islamic Revolution," Condrill
said. "There is definitely a sense of suspicion, if you will ...
based upon that experience of the Iran that we once knew."
It is not clear, however, how Harward's memories might
influence U.S. policy, because the national security adviser's
job is to coordinate, not make, policy. In addition,
administration officials said, Trump advisers Steve Bannon and
Stephen Miller have closer ties to the president than Harward
would have and would present a rival power center.
In 2012, as deputy head of the U.S. Central Command, he told
a conference that "Iran's well-established past pattern of
deceit and reckless behavior have progressively increased the
potential for miscalculation that could spark a regional, if not
a global conflict."
At the same event, he recalled with some wistfulness his own
experience living in the region.
"I think back to the days when I graduated from the Tehran
American School in 1974, where as a Westerner I could freely
travel through Afghanistan, Pakistan, India and other countries
in the region and be greeted, and welcomed, because of the
policies and strategy the West employed in the region," he said.
"Yet I look today, we are in a much different world."
Harward did not respond to a request for comment and
officials at Lockheed Martin, where he is a top
executive, declined to comment.
After graduating from high school in 1974, Harward returned
to the United States, joined the Navy, became an elite SEAL and
rose through the ranks, eventually serving as deputy commander
of U.S. Central Command, which oversees American forces in the
Middle East. He served there under General Jim Mattis, now the
U.S. defense secretary.
Earlier in his career, Harward worked on counterterrorism as
a military officer on the National Security Council, an
assignment seen as a marker of a rising star.
Several former U.S. officials who worked with Harward
described him as experienced and smart, but not known for his
personal experience with Iran.
He is well-liked and respected and seen as unpretentious
despite his distinguished military service, according to people
who have worked with him.
"He was a very good and effective bureaucratic player," said
Derek Chollet, an assistant secretary of defense under the Obama
administration. "He understands the role the military plays
within the broader tool set of American policy."
When Harward was a commanding officer in Afghanistan, he was
known for making his rounds without full body armor to send a
message that Afghanistan was safe, said a U.S. official who
worked under Harward there.
"He had no ego," the official said, on condition of
anonymity because he was not authorized to speak.
