By Ernest Scheyder
HOUSTON Dec 1 President-elect Donald Trump is
considering Democratic U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp of North
Dakota for either the interior or energy secretary positions in
his Cabinet, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Thursday.
Trump is also considering Joe Manchin, another conservative
Democratic senator who represents the coal state of West
Virginia, and Gary Cohn, president and chief operating officer
of Goldman Sachs Group Inc, for energy secretary, U.S.
media reported on Thursday.
Reuters previously reported that Trump planned to meet with
Heitkamp on Friday, according to his transition team. Trump
requested the meeting with Heitkamp, the source said.
In a statement, Heitkamp said she appreciated "the
president-elect inviting me for a meeting," adding she hoped to
"work with the president-elect and all of my colleagues in
Congress on both sides of the aisle to best support my state."
The statement did not address whether a Cabinet position was
being discussed, but Heitkamp's spokeswoman, Abbie McDonough,
said the senator "has a long record of working with both
Republicans and Democrats."
Heitkamp, along with Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of
Alaska, negotiated a deal in Congress last December to lift the
decades-old ban on crude oil exports in exchange for a
multiyear extension of tax credits for wind and solar energy.
Heitkamp has been a supporter of domestic energy
development, both in fossil fuels and renewable resources.
North Dakota is a major source of crude oil, coal and wind
power.
Heitkamp is popular in her home state, though not all North
Dakota state politicians voiced full support for the senator
potentially joining the Trump administration.
"I don't see (Heitkamp) being in any Cabinet position,"
Wayne Stenehjem, a Republican and North Dakota's attorney
general, told Reuters.
She was elected to the Senate in 2012 in a close race,
putting her up for re-election in two years. Should she join the
Cabinet, her Senate seat would be filled by an appointment by
North Dakota's Republican governor. Republicans expect to hold
52 seats in the 100-seat chamber when the new Congress meets in
January.
'SERIOUS ABOUT COAL'
Politico, citing unnamed sources, said Manchin was being
considered for energy secretary. It quoted one of the sources as
saying Manchin "is being considered to show the coal people how
serious Trump is about coal."
Politico said Manchin told the website that he and his staff
had not been contacted by Trump's transition team, adding: "If I
can do anything that would help my state of West Virginia, and
my country, I would be happy to talk to anybody."
Manchin's office did not immediately respond to a Reuters
request for comment.
Manchin is up for re-election in 2018 in West Virginia, an
increasingly Republican state where coal jobs have been
threatened by cheaper natural gas prices.
His 2012 election campaign stressed his opposition to
climate change legislation that would have brought federal
incentives for the United States to transition to
cleaner-burning energy sources and away from fossil fuels such
as coal.
Reuters had reported on Wednesday that Goldman's Cohn was
being considered to head the White House budget office or
another post in the Trump administration.
Citing unnamed sources, Fox Business Network reported on
Thursday that Trump was also considering nominating Cohn to head
the Energy Department. Cohn met with Trump in New York on
Tuesday.
Cohn, a former Goldman commodities trader who joined the
firm in 1990, has been widely considered to be the heir apparent
to Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein.
Another reported contender for the Energy and Interior
positions, Oklahoma oil magnate Harold Hamm, said on Thursday he
would recommend that Trump nominate Republican U.S.
Representative Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, one of the
president-elect's energy advisers, for energy secretary.
"I've put his name forward," Hamm said on CNBC's "Squawk on
the Street" program. "He'd sort of do a better job in that post
than me."
