Jan 25 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday: IMMIGRATION Trump signs directives to build his promised wall along the U.S.-Mexican border and strip federal funding from cities that shield illegal immigrants as he charges ahead with sweeping plans for how the country deals with immigration and national security. An executive order drafted for Trump to sign would direct the secretaries of state and defense to craft a plan for safe areas for civilian refugees inside Syria and nearby countries, according to a document seen by Reuters. SECURITY Trump is expected to order a review that could lead to bringing back a CIA program for holding terrorism suspects in secret overseas "black site" prisons where interrogation techniques often condemned as torture were used, two officials say. Defense Secretary James Mattis will visit close U.S. allies Japan and South Korea in his debut trip next week and will also attend an international security conference in Germany next month with Homeland Security chief John Kelly. Trump nominates Philip Bilden, a former military intelligence officer and private equity executive with broad experience of Asia, particularly China, as the civilian head of the U.S. Navy. ELECTION FALLOUT Trump says he will seek an investigation into what he believes was voter fraud in the November election, despite overwhelming consensus among state officials, election experts and politicians that it is rare. A House of Representatives committee calls on the administration to provide it with documents related to the investigation of Russian efforts to influence the election. CRIME Trump's vow to "send in the Feds" if Chicago is unable to cut shootings and killings is a pledge to provide law enforcement or other federal assistance so the city's citizens will feel safe, the White House says. SUPREME COURT Trump says he will make his choice to fill the 11-month vacancy on the Supreme Court on Feb. 2 as he seeks to restore a conservative majority to the court. INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS Trade will dominate the first talks between the United States and Britain's new leaders this week, with both hoping commitments to a future deal will redefine their "special relationship" in a new world order. Cuban President Raul Castro says Cuba hopes to continue to normalize relations with the United States, but makes clear the Trump administration should not expect concessions affecting the country's sovereignty. (Compiled by Bill Trott and Jonathan Oatis; Editing by Frances Kerry and Peter Cooney)