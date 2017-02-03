Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IRAN Trump is poised to impose new sanctions on multiple Iranian entities, seeking to ratchet up pressure on Tehran while crafting a broader strategy to counter what he sees as its destabilizing behavior, people familiar with the matter say. AUSTRALIA U.S. ties with staunch ally Australia become strained after details about an acrimonious phone call between its leaders emerge and Trump says a deal between the two nations on refugee resettlement is "dumb." ISRAEL The Trump administration says Israel's building of new settlements or expansion of existing ones in occupied territories may not be helpful in achieving peace with Palestinians, adopting a more measured tone than its previous pro-Israel announcements. OTHER INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley blames Russia for the recent surge of violence in eastern Ukraine and warns Ukraine-related sanctions against Russia will not be lifted until Moscow returns Crimea to Kiev. Trump's Treasury Department adjusts sanctions on the Russian intelligence agency FSB, making limited exceptions to measures put in place by the Obama administration over accusations Moscow meddled in the U.S. presidential election. RELIGION Trump vows to free churches and other tax-exempt institutions from a 1954 U.S. law banning political activity, drawing fire from critics who accuse him of rewarding his evangelical Christian supporters and turning houses of worship into political machines. TRAVEL CURBS AND IMMIGRATION Trump defends his order to temporarily bar entry to people from seven majority-Muslim nations, saying it is crucial to ensure religious freedom and tolerance in America; he discusses establishing safe zones in Syria with Jordan's King Abdullah. A Department of Homeland Security watchdog agency says it is planning to review how Trump's executive order to temporarily suspend travel from seven majority-Muslim nations was implemented. TRADE Trump reiterates his concerns about the North American Free Trade Agreement and says he would like to speed up talks to either renegotiate or replace it. CABINET AND ADMINISTRATION A Senate committee suspends rules to approve Scott Pruitt, Trump's controversial choice to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, amid a boycott by Democratic panel members. Representative Mick Mulvaney is approved as budget director. A veteran CIA clandestine service officer who ran one of the agency's "black site" prisons set up after the 9/11 attacks is named deputy director of the U.S. spy agency. BUSINESS LEADERS Uber Technologies Inc CEO Travis Kalanick quit Trump's business advisory group after coming under criticism for taking part, the company says. (Compiled by Bill Trott, Peter Cooney and Jonathan Oatis; Editing by Lisa Shumaker, Toni Reinhold and Cynthia Osterman)