Feb 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President
Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
CABINET
A bitterly divided U.S. Senate confirms Republican Senator
Jeff Sessions as the next attorney general after strong pushback
from Democrats concerned about his record on civil rights.
Hillary Clinton and other Democrats flock to support U.S.
Senator Elizabeth Warren for criticizing Trump's nominee for
attorney general after being silenced by Republicans on the
Senate floor.
IMMIGRATION
Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, describes as
"demoralizing" and "disheartening" the U.S. president's Twitter
attacks on a judge who suspended Trump's travel ban on seven
Muslim-majority countries, a spokesman for Gorsuch
says.
COMPANIES
Trump blasts department store chain Nordstrom Inc
for dropping his daughter Ivanka's clothing line, prompting
critics to accuse him of misusing public office to benefit his
family's sprawling business empire.
Intel Corp chooses the Oval Office to announce a $7
billion investment in a new Arizona semiconductor factory, a
move it says would create 3,000 new jobs when the plant is up
and running.
U.S. aviation executives will discuss the industry's aging
airports and air traffic control reform when they meet with
Trump on Thursday, sources familiar with the matter say.
INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS
Trump sends a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping saying
he looks forward to working with him "to develop a constructive
relationship" that benefits both countries, the White House
says.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will propose a new
Cabinet-level framework for U.S.-Japan talks on trade, security
and macroeconomic issues including currencies when he meets
Trump on Friday, a Japanese government official involved in
planning the summit says.
Canada opposes the idea of the United States imposing new
border tariffs and would respond to any such move, the country's
foreign minister, Chrystia Freeland, says after her first
meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
Senior U.S. senators call for the right to review any move
the White House might make to ease sanctions on Russia, amid
mounting concern in Congress -- and among U.S. allies -- that
Trump will be too conciliatory toward Moscow.
SECURITY
Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan agree in an
overnight phone call to act jointly against Islamic State in the
Syrian towns of al-Bab and Raqqa, Turkish sources say.
The Trump administration is considering a proposal that
could lead to potentially designating Iran's powerful Islamic
Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization, U.S.
officials familiar with the matter say.
