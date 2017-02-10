Feb 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President
Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
IMMIGRATION
A U.S. federal appeals court in San Francisco unanimously
upholds a temporary suspension of President Donald Trump's order
that restricted travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.
TAXES
Trump plans to announce the most ambitious tax reform plan
since the Reagan era in the next few weeks, the White House
says; the dollar and stocks rise after the announcement, despite
signals from Congress that the timeline for tax reform is
slipping.
RUSSIA AND NATO
Nine senators from his own Republican party urge Trump to
take a "tough-minded" approach to Russia, joining a growing
chorus of lawmakers addressing concerns that he might be too
conciliatory toward Moscow.
In his first call as president with Russian leader Vladimir
Putin, Trump denounced a treaty that caps U.S. and Russian
deployment of nuclear warheads as a bad deal for the United
States, sources say.
Considering his comments about Russia, NATO allies are
looking for signs that Trump will stick with the U.S. commitment
to the alliance made by the Obama administration.
SUPREME COURT
Trump disputes bipartisan accounts that his U.S. Supreme
Court nominee privately voiced dismay over Trump's attacks on
the judiciary, saying Judge Neil Gorsuch's comments had been
misrepresented.
AIRLINES
Trump meets with airline executives and then laments what he
called an out-of-date U.S. air traffic control system while
criticizing current modernization efforts as the "wrong system"
and too expensive.
SECURITY
A dozen Democratic senators urge the Trump administration to
reconsider overhauling and renaming a U.S. government program so
it would focus solely on countering Islamist extremism, saying
it could jeopardize security and may be illegal.
Stephen Feinberg, chief executive of private equity firm
Cerberus Capital Management who backed Trump's election
campaign, is being considered to lead a review of the vast U.S.
intelligence operation and whether it can be restructured,
current and former officials tell Reuters.
NORDSTROM
Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway draws sharp
criticism from a top Republican lawmaker and complaints over the
ethics of using her position to urge Americans to buy product
lines of Trump's daughter Ivanka, a day after Trump attacked
Nordstrom for dropping them.
CRIME
Trump uses the swearing-in ceremony of Attorney General Jeff
Sessions to sign three executive orders, including ones
targeting transnational drug cartels and those who commit crimes
against law enforcement.
JAPAN
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will propose new
Cabinet-level U.S.-Japan talks on trade, security and
macroeconomic issues, including currencies, when he meets Trump
on Friday in Washington, a Japanese government official says.
AFGHANISTAN
Trump and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani discussed
opportunities to strengthen ties, security, counterterrorism
cooperation and economic development during a telephone call on
Thursday, the White House says in a statement.
(Compiled by Bill Trott, Jonathan Oatis and Leslie Adler;
Editing by James Dalgleish and Peter Cooney)