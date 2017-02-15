Feb 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday: FLYNN RESIGNATION Trump knew for weeks that national security adviser Michael Flynn had misled the White House about his contacts with Russia but did not immediately force him out, an administration spokesman says. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is playing down any impact that Flynn's resignation might have on Mattis' debut trip this week to Europe to meet NATO allies. MIDDLE EAST Trump supports the goal of peace between Israel and the Palestinians, even if it does not involve the two-state solution, a senior White House official says. RUSSIA-UKRAINE Trump has said he expects Russia to return Crimea to Ukraine and reduce violence in Ukraine, White House spokesman Sean Spicer says. Russia's prospects for better relations with Washington appear to have suffered another setback, with the resignation of Trump's national security adviser being the biggest blow yet. TRAVEL BAN CHALLENGE The most consequential legal challenge to Trump's travel ban will proceed on two tracks in the next few days. CONGRESSIONAL RELATIONS Trump's handling of U.S. security information at his Florida resort comes under congressional scrutiny as a watchdog panel asks the White House to explain reports that Trump dealt with a sensitive foreign policy issue in view of club guests. TRUMP TAXES Congressional Democrats fail to pressure Republicans into seeking Trump's tax returns after saying the Flynn scandal made it imperative to find out whether the president has business ties to Russia. CABINET AND ADMINISTRATION The Office of Government Ethics says the White House should investigate a public endorsement of Ivanka Trump products by Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway and consider disciplinary action. FED Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, in response to a warning from a congressman to halt international negotiations in the early stages of Trump's presidency, says the U.S. central bank has the authority to consult with foreign counterparts and does so to benefit the United States. TRADE Canadian officials and trade experts say that although Trump says he only wants to tweak trade ties with Canada, his pledge to renegotiate NAFTA to focus on Mexico is almost impossible. BUSINESS Trump will meet on Wednesday with the chief executive officers of eight large retailers, including Target Corp , Best Buy Co Inc and J.C. Penney Company Inc , to discuss tax reform and infrastructure improvements, sources say. (Compiled by Bill Trott and Peter Cooney; Editing by Paul Simao and Leslie Adler)