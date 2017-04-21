April 21 Highlights for U.S. President Donald
Trump's administration on Friday:
TAXES AND REGULATIONS
Trump promises a big announcement about tax reform next week
and orders an administration review of Obama-era tax rules
written to discourage U.S. companies from relocating overseas to
cut their tax bills.
Trump tells the Treasury Department to examine two powers
given to regulators to police large financial companies
following the 2008 financial crisis.
NORTH KOREA
South Korea says it is on heightened alert ahead of another
important anniversary in North Korea, with a large concentration
of military hardware amassed on both sides of the border amid
concerns about a new nuclear test by Pyongyang.
HEALTHCARE
Trump, striving to make good on a top campaign promise, is
pushing fellow Republicans who control Congress to pass revamped
healthcare legislation but the same intraparty squabbling that
torpedoed it last month could do it again.
SYRIA
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Syria has dispersed its
warplanes in recent days and that it retains chemical weapons,
an issue he says will have to be taken up diplomatically.
SANCTUARY CITIES
The Department of Justice threatens to cut off funding to
California as well as eight cities and counties across the
United States, escalating a Trump administration crackdown on
so-called "sanctuary cities" that do not cooperate with federal
immigration authorities.
EXXON MOBIL
The United States will not make an exception for American
companies, including oil major Exxon Mobil Corp , seeking
to drill in areas prohibited by U.S. sanctions on Russia,
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says.
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
Trump and his fellow Republicans who control Congress face
their first major budget test next week, with the threat of a
government shutdown potentially hinging on his proposed Mexican
border wall as well as Obamacare funding.
RUSSIA
The House of Representatives Intelligence Committee says it
has invited FBI, National Security Agency and Obama
administration officials to testify as it restarts its
investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S.
election.
UNITED NATIONS
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres meets with Trump at
the White House for the first time since both took office
earlier this year and amid a U.S. push to cut funding to the
world body and its agencies.
MEXICAN HEROIN
The United States has offered to help fund Mexico's efforts
to eradicate opium poppies, a U.S. official says, as Mexican
heroin output increased again last year.
