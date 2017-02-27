Feb 26 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday: BUDGET The White House on Monday will send federal departments a budget proposal containing the defense spending increase Trump promised, financed partly by cuts to the U.S. State Department, Environmental Protection Agency and other non-defense programs, two officials familiar with the proposal say. Trump's first budget proposal will spare big social welfare programs such as Social Security and Medicare from any cuts, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says in an interview. INVESTIGATIONS The White House does not rule out that Attorney General Jeff Sessions may recuse himself from Justice Department investigations into allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. HEALTHCARE Trump says he will offer details on how he would like to overhaul former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law in a speech to the U.S. Congress on Tuesday. ADMINISTRATION Trump's pick for secretary of the Navy, Philip Bilden, withdraws from consideration, the second time a Trump nominee to lead one of the armed services bowed out because of government conflict-of-interest rules. YEMEN RAID Trump might support an investigation into last month's U.S. raid in Yemen that killed several al Qaeda militants but also left a Navy SEAL and several civilians dead, the White House says. REGULATIONS U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao says she is reviewing self-driving vehicle guidance issued by the Obama administration and urges companies to explain the benefits of automated vehicles to a skeptical public. Trump's administration will begin rolling back Obama-era environmental regulations in an "aggressive way" as soon as this week, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency says, adding he understands why some Americans want to see his agency eliminated completely. MEDIA RELATIONS Trump says he will not attend the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner, a high-profile event that draws celebrities, politicians and journalists. (Compiled by Peter Cooney; Editing by Alistair Bell)