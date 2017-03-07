March 6 Highlights of the day for U.S. President
Donald Trump's administration on Monday:
TRAVEL BAN
Trump signs a revised executive order banning citizens from
six Muslim-majority nations from traveling to the United States
but removing Iraq from the list, after his controversial first
attempt was blocked in the courts.
Iraq expresses "deep relief" at Trump's decision to remove
it from a list of countries targeted in a U.S. travel ban.
Demand for travel to the United States in the coming months
is flat following a positive start to the year, with uncertainty
over a possible new U.S. travel order likely deterring visitors,
a travel analysis company says.
HEALTHCARE
Long-awaited legislation to dismantle Obamacare is unwrapped
by U.S. Republicans, who call for ending health insurance
mandates and rolling back extra healthcare funding for the poor
in a package that draws immediate fire from Democrats.
TRUMP-OBAMA
Senator John McCain calls for Trump to release any evidence
supporting his claim the Obama administration wiretapped him
while probing Russia's influence in the 2016 election.
NORTH KOREA
Trump tells Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe the United
States is with Japan "100 percent" over phone talks they hold to
discuss North Korea's latest missile launches, Abe tells
reporters.
The White House says the United States is deploying an
advanced anti-missile defense system to South Korea as part of
steps to bolster its ability to defend against North Korean
ballistic missiles.
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Attorney General Jeff Sessions defends his conduct at a
January confirmation hearing where he denied having contacts
with Russian officials during the course of the presidential
campaign when he was an adviser to Donald Trump.
TRADE
Trump administration trade adviser Peter Navarro says a $65
billion U.S. trade deficit with Germany is "one of the most
difficult" trade issues, and bilateral discussions are needed to
reduce it outside of European Union restrictions.
JAPAN
The Japanese government says its trade minister and his U.S.
counterpart, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, agree to meet as
soon as possible to prepare for bilateral economic talks.
ABORTION
Two Republicans senators are joining four Democrats in
demanding the White House provide more information about an
executive order that has sown confusion among international
organizations involved in family planning, AIDS treatment and
other healthcare issues.
BIOFUELS
The Trump administration is reviewing the possibility of a
key change to U.S. biofuels policy requested by oil refiners and
Carl Icahn, the billionaire investor and special adviser on
regulations to Trump, a White House official says.
(Compiled by Bill Trott and Jonathan Oatis; Editing by Leslie
Adler and Peter Cooney)