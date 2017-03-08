March 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday: HEALTHCARE Trump endorses Republican legislation to replace the Obamacare healthcare law, but it faces a rebellion by conservative groups and lawmakers who denounce it, complicating its chances for congressional approval. The House Republican health insurance plan suggests post-Obamacare health insurance will be less affordable, investors, insurers and industry sources say, raising questions about future enrollment and insurance company participation. Large U.S. pharmaceutical and biotechnology company shares sell off after Trump says he is working on a system to reduce drug prices. TRAVEL ORDER The state of Hawaii says it will ask a federal court on Wednesday for an emergency halt to Trump's new executive order restricting travel from six Muslim-majority countries, becoming the first state to challenge the ban in court. The Department of Justice says it will voluntarily dismiss its own appeal of a Seattle federal court ruling that had suspended Trump's first executive order concerning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries. WIRETAPPING White House spokesman Sean Spicer says he has no reason to think Trump does not support FBI Director James Comey after a dispute over the president's allegation without evidence that he was wiretapped last year. The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives intelligence committee says he has seen no evidence to support Trump's allegation he was wiretapped by then-President Barack Obama during the 2016 presidential campaign. ADMINISTRATION Trump will nominate Washington lawyer Noel Francisco to be solicitor general, the government's top advocate before the U.S. Supreme Court, the White House says. The lawyer who will take over an investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election, if he wins Senate confirmation to become deputy attorney general, rebuffs Democrats' demands for the appointment of a special prosecutor in the case. NORTH KOREA The United States starts deploying the first elements of its advanced anti-missile defense system in South Korea after North Korea's test of four ballistic missiles, U.S. Pacific Command says, despite angry opposition from China. Trump's aides are pressing to complete a strategy review on how to counter Pyongyang's missile and nuclear threats, senior administration officials say. IRAN The Trump administration pledges in a statement to show "great strictness" over restrictions on Iran's nuclear activities imposed by a deal with major powers but gives little indication of what that might mean for the agreement. (Compiled by Bill Trott and Jonathan Oatis; Editing by James Dalgleish and Peter Cooney)