March 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President
Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
WIRETAPPING
Two senior senators ask the FBI and Justice Department for
any information they have on Trump's unsubstantiated claim that
predecessor Barack Obama wiretapped him during the presidential
campaign.
HEALTHCARE
The top U.S. doctors' organization and several hospital
groups come out strongly against a Republican plan backed by
Trump to overhaul America's healthcare system as Democrats mount
a fierce battle to thwart the bill.
IMMIGRATION AND TRAVEL BAN
The state of Hawaii can sue over Trump's new executive order
temporarily banning the entry of refugees and travelers from six
Muslim-majority countries, a federal judge rules.
Trump's immigration policies could lead to collective
expulsions of migrants in a breach of international law, the
U.N. human rights chief says.
ADMINISTRATION
Former Utah Republican Governor Jon Huntsman has accepted
Trump's offer to be ambassador to Russia, an administration
official says.
NORTH KOREA
The United States says "all options are on the table" to
deal with North Korea and dismisses China's suggestion of a
"dual suspension" of U.S. and South Korea military drills, and
Pyongyang's missile and nuclear tests.
PROTESTS
Women protest around the world for equal rights and in the
United States against Trump, with many Americans skipping work
or boycotting stores to demand economic fairness on
International Women's Day.
INFRASTRUCTURE
Trump meets with business leaders including Tesla Inc
Chief Executive Elon Musk and real estate developers,
as the administration seeks partnerships with the private sector
to boost infrastructure spending.
WIKILEAKS
Trump is "extremely concerned" about a security breach at
the CIA that led to anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks publishing
agency documents on its hacking tools and authorities are
focusing on contractors as the likeliest source of the leak.
ISLAMIC STATE
Trump's administration is weighing a deployment of up to
1,000 American soldiers to Kuwait to serve as a reserve force in
the fight against Islamic State as U.S.-backed fighters
accelerate the offensive in Syria and Iraq, U.S. officials tell
Reuters.
TRADE
U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says substantial
negotiations to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement
likely will not get started until the latter part of this year
and could take a year to complete.
CORPORATE RELATIONS
Interviews with nearly a dozen corporate executives and
lobbyists say the Trump they see in private meetings is very
different from the Trump who criticizes companies on Twitter.
