March 12 Highlights of the day for U.S.
President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
HEALTHCARE
Aides to Trump attack the credibility of the nonpartisan
agency that will analyze the costs of a replacement for
Obamacare, as the White House seeks to quell opposition from
many conservative Republicans.
U.S. ATTORNEYS
Two days before U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara was fired, Trump
tried to call the high-profile New York prosecutor in what a
White House official says was an effort to "thank him for his
service and to wish him good luck."
MERKEL TALKS
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is controlled and cautious,
a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making
decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from
being Europe's most powerful leader. Trump is a wealthy real
estate magnate from New York who shoots from the hip and enjoys
the spotlight. On Tuesday, they meet for the first time.
BUDGET
When Trump unveils his budget for the 2018 fiscal year on
Thursday, conservative Republicans will be cheering proposed
cuts to domestic programs that would pay for a military buildup.
But more moderate Republicans are less enthusiastic and worry
they could be forced to choose between opposing the president or
backing reductions in popular programs such as aid for disabled
children and hot meals for the elderly.
FEDERAL RESERVE
White House economic adviser Gary Cohn says the Federal
Reserve "has been doing a good job" and the Trump administration
respects its independence, even if the U.S. central bank raises
interest rates this week.
(Compiled by Peter Cooney; Editing by Sandra Maler)