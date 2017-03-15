March 14 Highlights of the day for U.S.
President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
HEALTHCARE
The White House and congressional leaders say they are
weighing changes to their plan to dismantle the Obamacare health
law as Republicans' questions mount following an estimate that
it would cause 14 million Americans to lose insurance next year.
TAX RETURNS
MSNBC host Rachel Maddow says on Twitter she has obtained
Donald Trump's 2005 tax returns, and the White House responds by
saying the president had paid $38 million in taxes on more than
$150 million in income.
SAUDI ARABIA
Trump meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin
Salman at the White House for a discussion likely to touch on
investment opportunities in the kingdom and efforts to stop the
war in Syria.
PALESTINIANS
Trump's Middle East envoy holds his first talks with
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, amid Palestinian concerns
that the new administration in Washington is more favorably
disposed toward Israel.
TRADE
Trump's choice for the top U.S. trade negotiator pledges an
"America First" strategy to aggressively enforce U.S. laws and
trade deals to stop unfair imports and push China to scrap
excess factory capacity.
CLIMATE CHANGE
Trump's administration is preparing to release a
wide-ranging executive order to reduce the role that climate
change plays in policy decisions, according to a Trump
administration official who reviewed a draft of the order.
ADMINISTRATION
Trump plans to nominate J. Christopher Giancarlo to lead the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the regulator tasked with
policing the massive over-the-counter derivatives market, the
White House says.
Trump will nominate Goldman Sachs Group Managing Director
James Donovan as deputy secretary of the Treasury, the White
House says.
IMMIGRATION
The White House says that Trump does not agree with a
controversial tweet on immigration and birth rates by Republican
Representative Steve King.
AIRLINE INDUSTRY
Airline industry group IATA is concerned about protectionist
rhetoric from the United States and other governments but sees
the Trump administration's plans to invest in infrastructure as
positive for the industry.
G20
A senior Canadian Finance Ministry official says there is a
lot of uncertainty over what direction the United States wants
to take on issues such as trade and taxation policy ahead of the
upcoming meeting of G20 finance ministers.
MARKETS
Shares of hospitals and health insurers fall after the U.S.
Congressional Budget Office forecasts that 14 million Americans
will lose medical insurance by next year under a Republican plan
to dismantle Obamacare.
(Compiled by Bill Trott, Jonathan Oatis and Peter Cooney;
Editing by James Dalgleish and Lisa Shumaker)