March 15 Highlights of the day for U.S.
President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
TRAVEL BAN
Court hearings in Hawaii and Maryland on Wednesday could
decide the immediate fate of Trump's revised travel ban, which
is set to take effect at 12:01 a.m. EDT (0401 GMT) on Thursday.
RUSSIA AND WIRETAPPING
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham says Congress is ready to
"flex its muscles" if FBI Director James Comey does not answer
lawmakers' questions by Wednesday about possible Russian ties to
the Trump campaign or provide evidence of a wiretapping warrant
for Trump Tower.
BUDGET
Trump on Thursday will offer the first details of his plans
for deep cuts in domestic programs and foreign aid, releasing a
budget outline that would boost military spending by $54 billion
and seek cuts of the same size in nondefense programs.
AUTOS
Trump will announce that the Environmental Protection Agency
will revive a review of the feasibility of strict fuel
efficiency standards through 2025 but will not seek to withdraw
California's authority to set its own vehicle rules, a White
House official says.
CHINA
China's Premier Li Keqiang says Beijing does not want a
trade war with the United States and he wants talks between both
sides to achieve common ground.
MARKETS
The top U.S. derivatives regulator is laying plans for a
sweeping overhaul of the agency that will include everything
from cutting regulation to restructuring the unit that conducts
surveillance for market abuses.
G20
Germany will press G20 members to sign off on a set of
principles including free trade at this week's meeting of the
group's financial leaders, in what the Trump administration may
perceive as a challenge to its more protectionist stance.
