March 15 Highlights of the day for U.S.
President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
RUSSIA
Leaders of the House Intelligence Committee do not believe
Trump Tower was tapped during the 2016 presidential campaign and
that FBI and NSA directors will testify at a hearing next week
about that claim and any Russian meddling in the U.S. election.
The top Republican and Democrat on the Senate Banking
Committee say sanctions imposed on Russia over its involvement
in Ukraine must not be lifted without drastic changes by Moscow.
Justice Department announces charges against two Russian
spies and two criminal hackers in the pilfering of 500 million
Yahoo user accounts in 2014, marking the first time the U.S.
government has criminally charged Russian officials for cyber
offenses.
TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS
Court orders from judges in Maryland and Hawaii on Wednesday
could decide the immediate fate of Trump's revised travel ban,
set to take effect at 12:01 a.m. EDT (0401 GMT) on Thursday.
A bipartisan group of senators introduces legislation to
provide an additional 2,500 visas for Afghans who have assisted
U.S. forces by working as interpreters or in other support
functions, often risking their lives.
BUDGET
Trump on Thursday will offer the first details of his plans
for deep cuts in domestic programs and foreign aid, releasing a
budget outline that would boost military spending by $54 billion
and seek cuts of the same size in nondefense programs.
AUTOS
Trump's plans to reassess strict U.S. vehicle
fuel-efficiency standards put in place under former President
Barack Obama draw criticism from Democrats and environmental
groups who accuse him of risking more carbon emissions and
higher fuel costs.
CLIMATE CHANGE
The Trump administration is contacting U.S. energy companies
to ask them about their views on the U.N. global climate accord,
sources say, a sign Trump is reconsidering his 2016 campaign
pledge to back out of the deal.
Seventeen congressional Republicans sign a resolution
vowing to seek "economically viable" ways to stave off global
warming, challenging the stated views of Trump, who has called
climate change a hoax.
HEALTHCARE
Enrollment in the individual insurance plans created under
Obamacare declined to 12.2 million Americans, the U.S.
government says as Republican lawmakers and the Trump
administration seek to repeal the healthcare law.
TRADE
One of the Trump administration's first major tests of its
confrontational approach to trade will bring Vice President Mike
Pence head to head with his pugnacious Japanese counterpart.
