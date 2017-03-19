March 19 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:

HEALTHCARE

U.S. House Republicans are working on changes to their healthcare overhaul bill to provide more generous tax credits for older Americans and add a work requirement for the Medicaid program for the poor, House Speaker Paul Ryan says. id on Sunday.

DIPLOMACY

With warm words from Chinese President Xi Jinping, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson ends his first trip to Asia since taking office with an agreement to work together with China on North Korea and putting aside trickier issues.

Despite a long list of potential pitfalls, Tillerson's visit to China, the first by a senior member of the Trump administration, passed off relatively smoothly although there were no tangible gains to show.

German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen rejects Trump's claim that Germany owes NATO and the United States "vast sums" of money for defence.

Trump criticizes North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying he is "acting very, very badly."

WIRETAPPING

U.S. lawmakers from both parties say they have seen no proof to support the claim by Trump that his predecessor, Barack Obama, had wiretapped him last year, adding pressure on Trump to explain or back off his repeated assertion.

BUDGET

A detailed version of Trump's budget to be released in May will lay out plans to eventually erase U.S. deficits, White House budget director Mick Mulvaney says.

TAX REFORM

Trump may begin his overhaul of the U.S. tax code as early as late spring, White House spokesman Sean Spicer has told Ireland's Sunday Independent newspaper.

WHITE HOUSE SECURITY

A 29-year-old man who was arrested near the White House late on Saturday falsely told the U.S. Secret Service he had a bomb, according to a police report.

(Compiled by Peter Cooney)