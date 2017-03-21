March 20 Highlights of the day for U.S.
President Donald Trump's administration on Monday:
RUSSIA AND SURVEILLANCE
FBI Director James Comey confirms for the first time that
the bureau is investigating possible ties between Trump's
presidential campaign and Russia as Moscow sought to influence
the 2016 U.S. election.
SUPREME COURT NOMINEE
Neil Gorsuch, Trump's U.S. Supreme Court nominee, emphasizes
the need for judicial independence even as the president
castigates jurists who have ruled against him, while Democrats
question whether Gorsuch would rule against abortion rights and
gun control while favoring corporations.
HEALTHCARE
Congressional Republicans recraft their Obamacare
replacement bill in hopes of satisfying critics as Trump
prepares to promote his first major legislative initiative on
Capitol Hill.
IRAQ
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi says he wins assurances
of greater U.S. support in fighting Islamic State militants in
talks with Trump and top advisers, but cautions that military
might alone would not be sufficient.
NORTH KOREA
The Trump administration is considering sweeping sanctions
aimed at cutting North Korea off from the global financial
system as part of a broad review of measures to counter
Pyongyang's nuclear and missile threat, a senior U.S. official
says.
DIPLOMACY
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson plans to skip an April 5-6
meeting of NATO foreign ministers for a U.S. visit by the
Chinese president and will travel to Russia later in the month,
U.S. officials say, a step allies may see as putting Moscow's
concerns ahead of theirs.
FOREIGN AID
European foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini expresses
concern about the Trump administration’s proposed deep cut in
U.S. foreign assistance, saying it will destabilize major parts
of the world and hurt American national security.
REFUGEES
U.S. officials are taking fingerprints of asylum seekers in
an Australian-run camp on the Pacific island of Nauru, signaling
that vetting of applicants for resettlement in what Trump calls
a "dumb deal" has restarted.
TRADE
German Chancellor Angela Merkel says a G7 leaders' summit in
May will be a good opportunity to address differences with Trump
on how to secure free trade while making commerce fairer.
CHINA
The Chinese government is seeking advice from its think
tanks and policy advisers on how to counter potential trade
penalties from Trump, preparing for the worst even as it hopes
for business-like negotiations.
FAMILY
Trump's daughter Ivanka is getting an office in the White
House West Wing, stepping up her highly visible role in helping
advise her father.
(Compiled by Bill Trott, Jonathan Oatis and Peter Cooney;
Editing by James Dalgleish and Leslie Adler)