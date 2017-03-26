March 26 Highlights of the day for U.S.
President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
TAX REFORM
Fresh off a defeat on U.S. healthcare legislation, the White
House warns rebellious conservative lawmakers that they should
get behind Trump's agenda or he may bypass them on future
legislative fights, including tax reform.
HEALTHCARE
Republicans may have failed to overthrow Obamacare last
week, but there are plenty of ways they can chip away at it.
RUSSIA PROBE
Roger Stone, a longtime ally of Trump, says he has offered
to testify before a congressional committee investigating
possible Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and
ties to the Trump campaign.
REGULATIONS
Trump will sign an order on Tuesday aimed at making it
easier for companies to produce energy in the United States,
administration officials say.
