April 13 Highlights for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: AFGHANISTAN The United States drops a massive GBU-43 bomb, the largest non-nuclear bomb it has ever used in combat, in Afghanistan against a series of caves used by Islamic State militants, the Pentagon says. NORTH KOREA Trump says Pyongyang is a problem that "will be taken care of" amid speculation that North Korea is on the verge of a sixth nuclear test. Military force cannot resolve tension over North Korea, China warns, while an influential Chinese newspaper urges Pyongyang to halt its nuclear program in exchange for Beijing's protection. The Trump administration is focusing its North Korea strategy on tougher economic sanctions, possibly including intercepting cargo ships and punishing Chinese banks doing business with Pyongyang, U.S. officials say. RUSSIA Trump says "things will work out fine" between the United States and Russia, a day after declaring U.S.-Russian relations may be at an all-time low. FEDERAL RESERVE Trump signals he could be moving closer to the mainstream on monetary policy, saying he has not ruled out reappointment of Janet Yellen as Federal Reserve chair as he considers his choices for the U.S. central bank. ABORTION Trump signs a resolution that will allow U.S. states to restrict how federal funds for contraception and reproductive health are spent, a move cheered by anti-abortion campaigners. DEUTSCHE BANK Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen presses Deutsche Bank to release information about issues including Trump's debt and any bank meetings with Trump administration officials, saying he has "great concern" about possible conflicts of interest. EXPORT-IMPORT BANK Trump's office says he plans to revive the hobbled Export-Import Bank of the United States, a victory for American manufacturers such as Boeing Co and General Electric Co that have overseas customers that use the agency's government-backed loans to purchase their products. FINANCIAL REGULATION Top Wall Street bankers say they are having positive discussions about financial regulation in Washington, and downplay the idea U.S. policymakers may force their institutions to split up. TRADE WITH JAPAN The United States is pushing for trade to be a key issue in top-level economic talks with Japan, a source says, an unwelcome development for Tokyo, which is seeking to fend off U.S. pressure to reduce the bilateral trade imbalance. IMMIGRATION Trump's administration has focused on one group of illegal immigrants more than others: women with children, according to eight Department of Homeland Security officials interviewed by Reuters about agency planning. (Compiled by Jonathan Oatis and Bill Trott; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and sandra Maler)