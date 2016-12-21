Dec 21 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn will be
named as a special adviser to the president on regulatory
issues, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's transition team said
on Wednesday.
Icahn will not take a salary for his service, a Trump
transition team aide told Reuters.
Icahn will be playing a central role in selecting the next
chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Wall
Street Journal reported earlier on Wednesday, citing people
familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2i2bMIo
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson in Washington and Ismail Shakil
in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)