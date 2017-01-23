By Roberta Rampton
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 23 U.S. President Donald Trump
met with a dozen prominent American manufacturers at the White
House on Monday, promising them he would slash regulations and
cut corporate taxes, but warning them of penalties if they moved
production outside the country.
Trump, who took office on Friday, promised to bring
manufacturing plants back to the United States during his
campaign, and has not hesitated to call out by name companies
that he thinks should bring outsourced production back home.
He told the chief executives of Ford, Dow
Chemical, Dell Technologies, Tesla and
others that he would like to cut corporate taxes to the 15
percent to 20 percent range, down from current statutory levels
of 35 percent - a pledge that will require cooperation from the
Republican-led U.S. Congress.
But he said business leaders have told him that reducing
regulations is even more important.
"We think we can cut regulations by 75 percent. Maybe more,"
Trump told business leaders in the Roosevelt Room.
"When you want to expand your plant, or when Mark wants to
come in and build a big massive plant, or when Dell wants to
come in and do something monstrous and special - you're going to
have your approvals really fast," Trump said, referring to Mark
Fields, CEO of Ford, who sat around the boardroom style table.
The new president told companies that they were welcome to
negotiate with governors to move production between states, but
said those businesses that choose to move factories outside the
country would pay a price.
"We are going to be imposing a very major border tax on the
product when it comes in," Trump said.
"A company that wants to fire all of its people in the
United States, and build some factory someplace else, and then
thinks that that product is going to just flow across the border
into the United States - that's not going to happen," he said.
Trump was scheduled to hold a meeting later on Monday with
labor leaders and U.S. workers, the White House said.
Trump, a Republican who took over from former Democratic
President Barack Obama, was also expected to sign executive
orders to renegotiate the free trade agreement between the
United States, Canada and Mexico, and to formally withdraw the
United States from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership.
Between winning the presidential election in November and
taking office, Trump hosted a number of U.S. CEOs in meetings in
New York, including business leaders from defense, technology
and other sectors. He also met with leaders of several labor
unions, including the AFL-CIO.
Trump, a real estate developer, has particularly focused on
manufacturing, lamenting during his inaugural address on Friday
about "rusted-out factories scattered like tombstones across the
landscape of our nation" and vowing to boost U.S. industries
over foreign ones.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu, Susan Heavey, Roberta Rampton and
David Shepardson; Editing by Frances Kerry)