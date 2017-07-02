By Jeff Mason
BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 2 President Donald Trump
stepped up his feud with the media on Sunday by tweeting a mock
video of himself tackling and repeatedly striking a man with a
CNN logo super-imposed in place of the person's head, followed
by a logo saying "Fraud News Network."
The video appeared to be a modified version of a 2007
appearance by Trump at World Wrestling Entertainment's
WrestleMania 23 promotion, in which Trump "takes down" WWE
Chairman Vince McMahon. In Sunday's video, McMahon's head has
been replaced with the CNN logo.
After Trump appears to beat on the CNN effigy, a logo, "FNN
Fraud News Network" appears at the bottom of the screen in
script similar to that of CNN.
Trump appointed McMahon's wife, Linda McMahon, as the head
of the Small Business Administration, a Cabinet-level agency.
She was active in the management of WWE for many years.
As a presidential candidate and as commander-in-chief, Trump
has repeatedly made known his disdain for the media, calling it
"the enemy of the American people" and frequently referring to
mainstream news organizations as "failing" or "fake news."
The video takes his criticism to a new level and drew
criticism on social media.
"The speed with which we're recapitulating the decline and
fall of Rome is impressive. What took Rome centuries we're
achieving in months," tweeted Bill Kristol, a conservative
commentator and editor-at-large of The Weekly Standard.
Trump, who is spending a long weekend at his property in
Bedminster, New Jersey, took to Twitter on Saturday to criticize
the media. At an event honoring veterans at the Kennedy Center
in Washington on Saturday, he told the crowd that the media had
tried to stop him from coming to the White House.
"But I'm president, and they're not," he said.
