WASHINGTON, March 30 U.S. President Donald Trump had fighting words on Thursday for conservative members of his own Republican Party who helped block a White House-backed healthcare bill last week, saying the House Freedom Caucus will hurt the party's agenda.

"The Freedom Caucus will hurt the entire Republican agenda if they don't get on the team, & fast. We must fight them, & Dems, in 2018!" Trump said on Twitter. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander)