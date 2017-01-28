WASHINGTON Jan 28 President Donald Trump said
on Saturday his executive order curbing immigration into the
United States was not a ban on Muslims and was working out well.
"It's not a Muslim ban," Trump told reporters in the Oval
Office at the White House. "It's working out very nicely. You
see it at the airports, you see it all over."
The new Republican president on Friday put a four-month hold
on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily
barred travelers from Syria and six other Muslim-majority
countries. He said the moves would protect Americans from
terrorism, in a swift and stern delivery on a campaign promise.
"We're going to have a very, very strict ban and we're going
to have extreme vetting, which we should have had in this
country for many years," Trump said.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Alan Crosby)