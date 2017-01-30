(Adds details, background, quotes, new throughout)
WASHINGTON Jan 30 U.S. State Department
officials on Monday circulated a draft memo dissenting from
President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration, and
U.S. embassies reported on foreign anger about the policy.
The order, which Trump issued on Friday, banned immigration
from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, and
temporarily halted the entry of refugees. Chaos broke out as
border, customs and immigration officials struggled to act on
the directive amid loud protests at major U.S. airports.
"The end result of this ban will not be a drop in terror
attacks in the United States; rather it will be a drop in
international good will towards Americans and a threat towards
our economy," said the memo drafted under the State Department's
"dissent channel," which lets officials disagree with policy.
The department is aware of the memo and values the dissent
channel process, which "allows State employees to express
divergent policy views candidly and privately to senior
leadership," acting spokesman Mark Toner said in a statement.
Separately, U.S. officials said the department received
multiple cables from U.S. embassies over the weekend reporting
foreign dismay at the order. Host countries have expressed
unhappiness, and U.S. embassies have questioned how to implement
what homeland security and other officials said was a poorly
conceived policy.
A cable from the U.S. embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, the
country with the world's largest Muslim population, reported
that the order "sparked an angry reaction from the editorial
pages of all major Indonesian print outlets," said a U.S.
official, reading from the cable.
Indonesians had taken to social media to express their
"outrage," and cited the order as "an example of the
Islamophobia of the new administration," the same official said,
again reading from the cable.
Asked about the cables, a State Department spokesperson said
it remained in contact with its embassies abroad but added: "We
will not comment on internal communications."
