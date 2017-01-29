(Adds govt statement on Canadian dual citizens)
By David Ljunggren and Anna Mehler Paperny
OTTAWA/TORONTO Jan 28 Prime Minister Justin
Trudeau welcomed those fleeing war and persecution on Saturday
even as Canadian airlines said they would turn back U.S.-bound
passengers to comply with an immigration ban on people from
seven Muslim-majority countries.
In pointed tweets a day after U.S. President Donald Trump
put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United
States and temporarily barred travellers from the seven
countries, Trudeau said refugees were welcome in Canada.
"To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will
welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength
#WelcomeToCanada," Trudeau said on Twitter.
A second tweet, also timed to coincide with outrage over
Trump's immigration policy, included a 2015 photo of Trudeau
welcoming a Syrian refugee at a Canadian airport.
Confusion abounded at airports around the world on Saturday
as officials tried to interpret the new U.S. rules.
Trudeau's office said U.S. authorities had confirmed
Canadian passport holders, including dual citizens from the
seven countries, would not be affected.
Trudeau has walked a fine line with the Trump
administration, avoiding direct criticism while promoting the
progressive policies of his one-year-old Liberal government.
The prime minister would discuss Canada's immigration and
refugee policies with Trump, Trudeau's press secretary, Cameron
Ahmad, said. He did not say when that would be.
WestJet Airlines said it turned back a passenger
bound for the United States on Saturday to comply with Trump's
executive order but did not say which country the passenger had
come from. Spokeswoman Lauren Stewart said the airline would
give full refunds to anyone affected.
In the western province of Saskatchewan, Iranian doctoral
student Mohammadreza Tayfeh found himself comforting the Delta
Air Lines employee he called about a refund.
"I said, 'It's all right. It's going to be fine. Don't worry
about it.' She was so upset," he said in an interview from
Saskatoon.
Tayfeh, an engineering student living in Canada for seven
years, had been invited to San Diego to meet with investors for
his telecom business. While he had a visitor's visa, he missed
the cutoff to travel by hours.
He decided not to risk flying from Saskatchewan in case he
was detained on arrival in the United States. He said an Iranian
friend who has been living in the U.S. and working at NASA for
years was detained at the Doha airport in Qatar late Friday.
"You don't want to put yourself in that situation, to go
there and they ask you questions and just deport you," he said.
In Vancouver, an employee at the American Airlines counter
said one person travelling on an Iranian passport had been
turned away Saturday morning.
Air Canada said it was complying with the order but
did not comment on whether it had denied anyone travel.
A Porter Airlines spokesman said the Toronto-based carrier
will be restricting passengers from travelling to the United
States from the listed countries until further notice.
(Additional reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal, Jim
Morris in Vancouver; Writing by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Grant
McCool and Stephen Coates)