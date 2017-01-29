TORONTO Jan 29 A group of Canadian technology
company founders, executives and investors on Sunday called in a
letter for Ottawa to immediately give temporary residency to
those displaced by a U.S. order banning the entry of people from
seven Muslim-majority countries.
The open letter said U.S. President Donald Trump's executive
order, which temporarily bars travelers from Syria and six other
countries and also puts a four-month hold on allowing refugees
into the United States, had already "impacted several in our
community."
"Canadian tech companies understand the power of inclusion
and diversity of thought, and that talent and skill know no
borders," said the letter, signed by more than 200 industry
players.
"Many Canadian tech entrepreneurs are immigrants, are the
children of immigrants, employ and have been employed by
immigrants."
Signatories included John Ruffolo, head of the venture arm
of one of Canada's biggest pension funds, and Tobias Lutke,
chief executive officer of e-commerce software company Shopify,
which went public in 2015 and is valued at around $4.6 billion.
The Canadian government has not said what, if any, tangible
action it could take, but in tweets on Saturday Prime Minister
Justin Trudeau said Canada welcomed those fleeing war and
persecution and posted an archived picture of him greeting
Syrian refugees arriving in Toronto in 2015.
Canada is eager to attract skilled tech workers from abroad
while also retaining existing workers and students that are
often lured away by global tech firms. More than 300,000
Canadians currently work in Silicon Valley in the United States.
Last year, Canada benefited from the raucous U.S. election
campaign, with new Canadian work permits for highly skilled
workers from the United States soaring nearly 54 percent in the
first eight months of the year.
One Ontario-based software developer, Sortable, ran an ad
campaign targeting tech workers that extolled Canada's calm
political climate. In November, Canada introduced new visa
measures that would allow tech firms to quickly recruit foreign
talent, including fast approvals and 30-day work permits.
"Policies such as (Trump's) put everybody in the business
community on edge because all global firms have a multicultural
work force. But it's also an opportunity," Jim Balsillie,
former co-CEO of BlackBerry Ltd, said in the Globe and Mail
newspaper on Saturday.
"If Canada can quickly implement the global skills visa for
tech talent we can reinforce our country as the place to
attract the best talent."
The U.S. tech industry, a major employer of foreign workers,
hit back on Saturday at the sudden executive order on
immigration, with some leaders calling it immoral and
un-American.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Writing by Amran Abocar; Editing
by Meredith Mazzilli)