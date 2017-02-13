Feb 13 The U.S. Justice Department on Monday
said a Seattle federal judge should not conduct further
proceedings until after a U.S. appeals court reviews the
temporary suspension of President Donald Trump's travel ban from
seven-Muslim majority countries, according to a court document.
Washington state filed a legal challenge to Trump's
executive order announced last month. In a separate court filing
on Monday, Washington's attorney general said a Seattle judge
should immediately allow discovery into the merits of its case.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Sandra Maler)