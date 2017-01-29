Jan 28 A Sudanese student with U.S. legal
residency said on Saturday she was briefly handcuffed at a New
York airport, following President Donald Trump's order
restricting entry into the United States for people from seven
Muslim-majority nations.
Nisrin Elamin, 39, a Stanford PhD student in anthropology
who has lived in the United States since 1993, said she landed
at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Friday night and was
detained for about five hours.
Trump's order signed on Friday upended the travel plans of
people without U.S. citizenship who were arriving in the United
States from those seven countries, including Syria, Iran and
Sudan, causing confusion and sparking protests at airports as
immigrants and refugees were stranded.
Elamin said she had been in Sudan for academic research and
boarded a plane on Friday morning. After presenting her U.S.
green card, a designation of legal permanent residence, at JFK,
she said she was questioned, patted down and handcuffed.
"It was an uncomfortable pat down, they touched my breast
area and my groin area," Elamin said in a phone interview. "Then
I got handcuffed and I just started crying."
Elamin said the handcuffs were soon removed and it appeared
authorities were using them to escort people between areas of
the airport.
Elamin was released, but she worried about leaving the
country again and about her parents in Sudan, whom she hoped one
day to help immigrate to America.
"It scares me that I'm not able to see them if I want to,"
said Elamin, who lives in New Jersey.
Trump's executive order means legal permanent residents who
have passports from the seven countries have to be cleared back
into the United States on a case-by-case basis, a senior U.S.
administration official told reporters.
The Department of Homeland Security, which overseas entry at
airports, in a statement later said it will "treat all of those
we encounter humanely and with professionalism."
The executive order also upended the plans of some people
planning to leave the United States.
Shirana Navabha, 57, a U.S. citizen originally from Iran,
said she was scheduled to fly to Iran on Sunday, but will not go
after Tehran said it would stop U.S. citizens entering the
country in retaliation to Trump's action.
"I told everybody that I'm coming, everyone was so excited
and now I'm not going, it's just frustrating," Navabha, who
lives in Dallas, said by phone.
