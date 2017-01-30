DUBAI Jan 30 A "handful of people" have been
stopped from flying to the United States from Dubai
International Airport following a U.S. travel ban on seven
Muslim-majority countries, the airport operator's chief
executive said on Monday.
"The effect has been very minimal at the moment. We don't
have the exact figures but literally a handful of people have
had to be looked after and repatriated to their point of
origin," Dubai Airports Chief Executive Paul Griffiths told the
Dubai Eye radio station in an interview on Monday.
Dubai airport, is the world's busiest for international
travel and the hub for Emirates, the world's largest
long-haul airline.
President Donald Trump on Friday suspended the entry of
people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.
The decision caught airlines off guard, leading to challenges in
enforcing the new rules.
Emirates said on Sunday it had to change staffing on
U.S.-bound flights "to comply with the latest requirements" and
earlier said that "a very small number" of its passengers had
been affected by the ban.
Abu Dhabi International on Sunday directed questions on the
number of passengers affected by the ban to its hub carrier
Etihad Airways.
Etihad earlier said "a number of our passengers" had been
affected and that it had "taken steps to ensure there will be no
issues for flights departing over the coming weeks."
The airline did not provide further details.
(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell in Dubai; Editing by Richard
Pullin)