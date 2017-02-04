PARIS Feb 4 Air France said on Saturday it had
reopened U.S.-bound flights to passengers affected by President
Donald Trump's travel ban on nationals from seven
Muslim-majority countries, after the executive order was
temporarily suspended by a federal court.
"Starting today we are implementing this court decision,"
Air France spokesman Herve Erschler said. "Nationals from the
countries concerned are being authorised to fly once again to
the United States, providing their papers and visas are in
order."
Erschler said American government representatives in Paris
had advised local airlines they could resume U.S.-bound services
for citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and
Yemen. A federal judge in Seattle on Friday suspended Trump's
week-old executive order barring their travel.
