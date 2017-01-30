EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
BERLIN Jan 30 Germany fears that President Donald Trump's order to restrict people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States as well as threats to impose import tariffs could reverse stock market gains, a senior official said on Monday.
The government's transatlantic coordinator, Juergen Hardt, said in a statement before flying to Washington, that he would urge U.S. official to treat all German citizens seeking to enter the United States equally, even if they hold duel citizenship.
"I am anxiously waiting for the moment when the current good mood at the stock markets in light of the policies of Donald Trump will start reverting," Hardt said. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michael Nienaber)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and could have raised even more, the company said on Friday, despite pressure on banks to back away from the project.
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.