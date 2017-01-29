OTTAWA Jan 29 Canada will offer temporary
residency to people stranded in the country as a result of U.S.
President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration,
Canadian Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen said on Sunday.
While Canada is considering its policy options, the
government does not plan to withdraw from the safe third-party
agreement with the United States at this time, Hussen said.
The agreement requires refugees to make a claim in whichever
country they arrive in first, meaning they cannot land in the
United States and then try to claim asylum in Canada or vice
versa.
