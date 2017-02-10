* People from 7 mostly Muslim countries can still enter U.S
* Trump calls decision "political"
* U.S. Supreme Court ultimately likely to decide
(Adds legal analysis)
By Dan Levine and Mica Rosenberg
Feb 9 President Donald Trump suffered a legal
blow on Thursday when a federal appeals court refused to
reinstate his executive order temporarily banning people from
seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.
A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
unanimously ruled that the Trump administration failed to offer
any evidence that national security concerns justified
immediately restoring the ban, which he launched two weeks ago.
Shortly after the court issued its 29-page ruling, Trump
tweeted: "SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT
STAKE!" He told reporters his administration ultimately would
win the case and dismissed the ruling as "political."
The 9th Circuit ruling, upholding last Friday's decision by
U.S. District Judge James Robart to suspend the order, does not
resolve the lawsuit. It relates only to whether to lift an
emergency halt to Trump's order put in place by a lower court.
Trump, a Republican who took office on Jan. 20, faces long
odds in getting the ban restored while litigation over his
executive order proceeds. To ultimately win, the Justice
Department will have to present evidence that people from those
countries represent a domestic threat, legal experts said.
In its ruling on Thursday, the 9th Circuit said the
government had so far failed to show that any person from the
seven countries had perpetrated a terrorist attack in the United
States.
Trump's Jan. 27 order, the most divisive action of his young
presidency, sparked protests and chaos at U.S. and overseas
airports on the weekend after it was issued. It was challenged
by the states of Washington and Minnesota, which argued it
violated constitutional protections against religious
discrimination.
The Justice Department, which spoke for the administration
at oral argument on Tuesday, said it was reviewing Thursday's
decision and considering its options.
Asked about Trump's tweet, Washington state Attorney General
Bob Ferguson said: "We have seen him in court twice, and we're
two for two."
Trump says his executive order aims to head off attacks by
Islamist militants. He has voiced frustration at the legal
challenge to his order, calling Robart a "so-called judge" whose
"ridiculous" opinion "essentially takes law-enforcement away
from our country."
The 9th Circuit judges said more legal arguments would be
needed to decide the actual fate of Trump's order.
While the court said it could not decide whether the order
discriminated against a particular religion until the case had
been “fully briefed," it added that the states had presented
evidence of “numerous statements” by the president “about his
intent to implement a ‘Muslim ban.’”
The administration argued that the courts do not have access
to the same classified information about threats to the country
that the president does. The judges countered that “courts
regularly receive classified information under seal.”
The three judges said the states had shown that even
temporary reinstatement of the ban would cause harm.
FINAL OUTCOME 'NOT CERTAIN'
Curbing entry to the United States as a national security
measure was a central premise of Trump's 2016 presidential
campaign, originally proposed as a temporary ban on all Muslims.
U.S. presidents have in the past claimed sweeping powers to
fight terrorism, but the 9th Circuit on Thursday wrote that
courts have the authority to review whether the president
violated the Constitution.
Two of the three 9th Circuit judges were appointees of
former Democratic Presidents Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama, and
one was appointed by former Republican President George W. Bush.
The government has 14 days to ask the 9th Circuit to have a
larger panel of judges review the decision "en banc," or appeal
directly to the U.S. Supreme Court, which will likely determine
the case's final outcome.
But it would need five of the eight justices to vote in
favor of suspending the travel ban during litigation. That is
likely to be a tall order as the court is evenly divided 4-4
between liberals and conservatives, meaning the administration
would need to win over at least one of the liberal justices.
Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway told Fox News:
"It's an interim ruling and we're fully confident that now that
we will get our day in court and have an opportunity to argue
this on the merits we will prevail."
Asked if the administration would go to the Supreme Court,
she said: “I can't comment on that. ... He will be conferring
with the lawyers and make that decision.”
The Council on American-Islamic Relations, the nation's
largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, said
Trump's policies "still pose a threat to communities of color,
religious minorities, women, and others."
Democrats, the minority party in Congress, celebrated.
"This Administration’s recklessness has already done
significant harm to families, and undermined our fight against
terror," House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said in an emailed
statement.
But Tom Fitton from the conservative group Judicial Watch
said on Twitter: "The Ninth Circuit ruling is a dangerous
example of judicial overreach."
(Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco and Noeleen Walder
and Mica Rosenberg in New York; Writing by Lisa Lambert and
Howard Goller; Editing by Peter Cooney)