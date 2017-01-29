JAKARTA Jan 29 Indonesian Foreign Minister
Retno Marsudi said on Sunday the Muslim-majority nation deeply
regrets President Donald Trump's plans for "extreme vetting" of
people from some Muslim countries entering the United States
under new immigration orders.
In a far-reaching order that caused chaos and confusion
after it was signed late on Friday, Trump put a four-month hold
on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily
barred travellers from Syria and six other Muslim-majority
countries.
Indonesia, which has the world's largest Muslim population,
is not among the seven Muslim-majority nations whose citizens
face restrictions. However, when asked about Trump's plans for
"extreme vetting", Marsudi said in social media message sent to
Reuters: "We have deep regrets about the policy.
