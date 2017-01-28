DUBAI Jan 28 Iran on Saturday condemned the U.S. visa ban against Tehran and six other majority-Muslim countries as an "open affront against the Muslim world and the Iranian nation" and vowed to retaliate.

A Foreign Ministry statement carried by state media said Iran "would take appropriate consular, legal and political measures" against the ban, which was announced by President Donald Trump on Friday.

(Reporting by Parisa Hafezi, Dubai Newsroom, Writing by William Maclean)